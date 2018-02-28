Police investigating dead body found on Youngstown street - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police investigating dead body found on Youngstown street

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police are investigating a dead body found on Boardman Street in Youngstown.

Authorities say calls came in around 7 p.m.Wednesday evening.

Police say the body was found on Boardman Street, right outside of Eastern Gateway Community College.

According to Youngstown Police, the victim was dead when they arrived on scene. 

The body has not been identified, but Youngstown Police say the victim was a male.

Officials say they are looking to review security camera footage.

The Dean of Eastern Gateway Community College is expected to release a statement on Thursday.

