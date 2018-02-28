State Route 11 reopened in Austintown after four-vehicle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that closed State Route 11 northbound in Austintown Wednesday night.

According to authorities, all lanes on State Route 11 have been reopened.

Officials say they believe an AAA truck was helping another car on the side of the road when a chain of events led two other cars crashing into them.

Officials say they still aren't exactly sure how the second crash occurred.

Troopers say no one was injured in the crash.