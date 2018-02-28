Youngstown panel speaks on infant mortality, fatherhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown panel speaks on infant mortality, fatherhood

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A panel highlighting the importance of teen fathers being in the lives of their child was held Wednesday at the Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Youngstown City School seniors sat in on the panel, which also touched on infant mortality and pregnancy.

"Statistics are showing that our black infant mortality rate in Mahoning County has risen, and infants are not reading their first birthday," said Choffin School Counselor Natalie Spencer-Scott. "Also, Mahoning County's overall infant mortality rate is among the worst in our state."

Graduate Coordinator Margaret Stanko said the goal is to keep people in school through graduation.  "The students need to know where to go for help, should they need something or some information — and not just from their friends, but from someone who is knowledgeable," Stanko said.

The panel included members of the city and county health departments, counselors and the juvenile justice center.  

