Author Harper Lee's will made public, but not estate details

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee has been made public following a lawsuit by The New York Times, but details on her estate remain a secret.
The Times reports the will unsealed Tuesday shows most of Lee's assets were transferred into a trust days before her death two years ago in her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama.
But the contents of her estate remain private because trust documents are private.
A probate court sealed the will of the famously private writer following her death, and the newspaper filed suit in 2016 to have the document made public. The suit argued that Lee's desire for privacy wasn't sufficient legal reason to keep her will hidden from public view.
Records show the estate recently dropped its opposition to unsealing the will.
The move came as Emory University in Atlanta said separately it had acquired a collection of personal correspondence and memorabilia of Lee, who won the Pulitzer Prize for "Mockingbird" in 1961.
Written over a five-year period ending in 1961, the letters are from Lee to New York architect Harold Caufield and his friends, who included Michael and Joy Brown. The couple assisted Lee for a year while she wrote "Go Set a Watchman," a precursor to "To Kill a Mockingbird" that wasn't published until 2015.
The university said it acquired the letters from Paul R. Kennerson, a retired attorney from La Jolla, California. They will become available to the public in April.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
Work to replace a bridge on Route 19 in Mercer County is beginning on Monday.More >>
Work to replace a bridge on Route 19 in Mercer County is beginning on Monday.More >>
Youngstown's mayor has proposed a budget that eliminates a more than 2-million dollar deficit. The proposal doesn't call for any layoffs.More >>
Youngstown's mayor has proposed a budget that eliminates a more than 2-million dollar deficit. The proposal doesn't call for any layoffs.More >>
Police are investigating a dead body found on Boardman Street in Youngstown.Authorities say calls came in around 7 p.m.Wednesday evening.More >>
Police are investigating a dead body found on Boardman Street in Youngstown.Authorities say calls came in around 7 p.m.Wednesday evening.More >>
A New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbery charges on Wednesday.More >>
A New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbery charges on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
The number of funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.More >>
The number of funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.More >>
Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.More >>
Ohio's health department is asking the state Supreme Court not to revisit a decision that upheld the shuttering of an abortion clinic.More >>
Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.More >>
Police say a damning clue led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with stealing a pot of meatballs - red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.More >>