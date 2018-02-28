Local students join national walkout to in support for Florida shooting victims

Many local students will be joining a national walkout to show their support for students returning to school in Parkland, Florida. Others will show support and remember the 17 students who lost their lives in other ways.

Sojourn to the past students will lead walkouts at Youngstown schools in honor of the 17 students who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida.

Brittany Bailey said, "Children shouldn't have to walk out of their school with their hands raised just because a gunman has entered their building."

Jasmine Macklin said, "The walkout is going to be held at March 14, 2018, at 10:00 Youngstown Early College at the fountain next to Kilcawley, East High School where football practice is held, and around the track at Chaney High school."

The petition also calls for a ban on assault weapons.

Right now there is no background check required for private sales. Only gun dealers are required to conduct background checks and the students want the loophole closed.

Kira Walker said, "This is our problem too we can not adequately receive an education if we are too busy wondering if this is the last day of our lives. That is just unacceptable. We have a petition and are asking people to sign it. We are asking the government to implement more sensible gun laws. At the least they could do would be to require background checks for every gun sold."

East Liverpool and Girard high school students will also take part in the national walk out. Some districts may have police put up roadblocks and stop access to the schools during those the times of the walkouts.



But several districts including Poland and Boardman told WFMJ news that allowing students to walk out of the schools during an advertised time and date violates their safety protocols.

They are looking at positive alternatives. Boardman's principal Cynthia Fernback met with stakeholders to discuss in school options.

Fernback said, "We have some teachers, board members, the superintendent, students, and other members of my administration. We had something bad happen and our kids feel a need to heal so we want to create a healing event. We have invited the Mahoning Board of Elections to do some voter registration. I like the idea of inviting safety forces into the building and honoring and thanking them. I think it's a good idea to practice a lockdown drill. We want to start directing kids in directions where their passion has a productive outcome. We are going to brainstorm and try to put together something that is uniquely ours."

Austintown's superintendent Vincent Colaluca said his district is looking at possibly raising money for a provider of mental health services in the valley.

Howland's superintendent Kevin Spicher said, "Students are working with staff to put a plan in place for that day. Students will not be penalized if they want to take part."

Many of the school's districts who plan to hold activities had students express they do not want to take part in the walkout or activities. Most of the districts we contacted said they will allow students to stay in classes and continue learning if they chose that option.