New Castle man pleaded guilty to robbery spree

A New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbery charges on Wednesday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Eric Barbati pleaded guilty to four counts of Hobbs Act robbery and two counts of bank robbery.

Officials say the court was advised Eric Barbati robbed four convenience stores and two banks over a three-week period across Lawrence County.

Barbati allegedly committed the following convenience store robberies:

August 26, 2017 - BFS Foods Convenience Store, New Castle

August 31, 2017 - Red Apple Convenience Store, New Castle

September 4, 2017 - Market 24 Convenience Store, New Castle

September 17, 2017 - Market 24 Convenience Store, New Castle

Officials say in each robbery, Barbati approached the teller at the store while holding a Mountain Dew bottle. When the teller went to give Barbati change for his purchase, Barbati would forcefully take money from the drawer or the entire cash drawer.

According to authorities, Barbati also robbed the PNC Bank in Hermitage on September 5, and the Huntington Bank in New Wilmington on September 11.

At the PNC Bank robbery, Barbati allegedly approached the teller and stated, "This is a robbery, place all your money on the counter," and then received approximately $2,702 before fleeing the bank.

At the Huntington Bank robbery, Barbati allegedly passed a note to the teller stating, "This is a robbery, put all your money on the counter," then received approximately $1,641 before fleeing the bank.

Judge Cercone scheduled Barbati's sentencing date for July 23.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Hermitage Police Department, the New Wilmington Borough Police Department, the New Castle Police Department, and the Neshannock Township Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the guilty plea in this case.