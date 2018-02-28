Work to replace Route 19 bridge in Mercer County begins Monday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Work to replace Route 19 bridge in Mercer County begins Monday

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa -

Work to replace a bridge on Route 19 in Mercer County is beginning on Monday. The bridge on Route 19 runs over Munnell Run in Mercer Borough and Coolspring Township.

Crews will be replacing the existing bridge with a one-span concrete spread box beam bridge, along with new roadway approaches and updated drainage, guide rails, signs, and pavement markings,

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the bridge is structurally deficient and is restricted to use by one truck at a time.

The bridge is currently used by about 6,500 vehicles a day, on average.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by November 6.

PennDOT says no detour is anticipated for traffic using Route 19.

Half-width construction techniques will be used to maintain two-way traffic on Route 19, with vehicles shifted to one side of the bridge and a median barrier separating the work area from traffic.

Detours will be required for two connecting side roads.

A detour will be required on the ramp from Route 19 to Route 62. A detour will also be required on Pitt Street and Fairground Road.

