Pulaski Twp. police warning residents to lock car doors

Pulaski Township Police are warning residents to keep their car doors locked.

Police say Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., a homeowner on Marr Road heard something outside.

According to authorities, the homeowner found someone rummaging through his unlocked vehicle in the driveway. He says he screamed at the individual and the suspect took off.

Officials say stolen items were reported by the homeowner.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department.