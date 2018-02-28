Boardman Superintendent speaks on the district's combined approa - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman Superintendent speaks on the district's combined approach to active shooter training

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Boardman Schools Superintendent says the district has a combined approach to active school shooting training.

School officials say administrators and resource officers have received A.L.I.C.E. training, but the district has added their own elements based on recommendations from a consultant.

Boardman's Superintendent, Tim Saxton says the district had a third-party consultant come to the school in 2012 and do a full security assessment. Through that assessment, the district gained recommendations on the best practices.

Saxton says the best plan for their school is what he calls "the hunker and bunker plan."

The plan is to find the safest place possible for the students to go until help arrives.

Saxton says the district did a mock shooting when the consultant came, and they found out the law enforcement that arrives has to sort through the students as they exit the building. It actually hinders officials from getting inside the building to solve the situation.

"The consultant met with us and we've gone through the mock shooter drill. We realized the best thing we could do is create a bunker and hunker. Create a room that our students could be safe until security forces, professional forces arrive, on time, to solve the situation," said Saxton.

Saxton says the safety of the students is the most important thing to the district. 

