Chaney High School charged for social media threat

Police are looking for a second student

Youngstown Police say an underclassman from Chaney High School has been charged with inducing panic for allegedly posting social media threats threatening to shoot people at the school.

Police did not give the age of the student.

There was extra security on duty Thursday at Chaney High School and Rayen Early College which are located in the same building on Youngstown's West Side.

School spokesperson Denise Dick told 21 News that the student admitted responsibility for Instagram posts made under the name "ytown330shooter".

In a series of messages, the poster claimed that someone inside the school will let him or her inside to shoot up the cafeteria.

Although Youngstown Police told 21 News that the postings were two-weeks-old, Dick told 21 News she had not heard that information.

Police are looking for another student who they believe posted another threat.

Dick says the threats are separate from another incident that caused a lockdown at Chaney on Wednesday.

In that case, Dick told 21 News that the student was questioned and it was determined that there was no threat.

In addition, a student at Choffin was questioned after making a comment who was upset about something and said he was "going to take care of it."

Dick says school officials decided that the comment was not meant as a threat.