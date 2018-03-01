Student arrested for Chaney High School social media threat

A spokesperson for the Youngstown City School District tells 21 News there will be extra security on duty today at Chaney High School and Rayen Early College following a threat circulated on social media.

Both schools are located in the same building on Youngstown's West Side.

School spokesperson Denise Dick says that a student has admitted responsibility for Instagram posts made under the name "ytown330shooter".

In a series of messages, the poster claimed that someone inside the school will let him or her inside to shoot up the cafeteria.

Although Youngstown Police told 21 News that the postings were two-weeks-old, Dick told 21 News she had not heard that information.

She says the student is in police custody.

Dick says the threat is separate from another incident that caused a lockdown at Chaney on Wednesday.

In that case, Dick told 21 News that the student was questioned and it was determined that there was no threat.

In addition, a student at Choffin was questioned after making a comment who was upset about something and said he was "going to take care of it."

Dick says school officials decided that the comment was not meant as a threat.