Third person sentenced for California to Warren heroin shipments

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Rachael Sherman and Derrick Eggleston Rachael Sherman and Derrick Eggleston
AKRON, Ohio -

A third person has been sentenced for her part in a conspiracy to mail heroin from California to the Warren area.

A federal judge in Akron on Wednesday sentenced Zoany Zamudio of Victorville, California to five months in prison after she pleaded guilty earlier to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

In November, two Warren residents were sentenced for their part in the plot.

Rachael Sherman, 39, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The second suspect from Warren, 31-year-old Derrick Eggleston pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

Sherman, Eggleston, along with Alexander and Zoany Zamudio of Victorville, California were named in a seven-count federal indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in May.

Investigators say the four were involved in sending more than 100 grams of heroin to Trumbull County sometime between September and November of 2015.

According to the indictment, Alexander Zamudio sent heroin through the U.S. Mail from California to Sherman’s home in Warren.

Authorities say Eggleston then picked up the heroin from Sherman's home and would pay Sherman.

Finally, Eggleston would mail the money from Warren to Alexander in California, according to investigators.

Zoany Zamudio later replaced Alexander Zamudio as Eggleston’s point of contact when Alexander was jailed, making him unable to send heroin or receive drug payments, according to the indictment.

Alexander Zamudio is still awaiting trial.

