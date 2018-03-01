Bill would use 'rainy day' funds to fix Ohio potholes

The Ohio Senate will now consider a bill that would use some of the state's “Rainy Day” money to fix potholes

The House yesterday passed House Bill 415, which would send half of any state surplus revenue to a new Local Government Road Improvement Fund to be used for local road improvements.

Excess state revenues can develop every two years, at the end of the state's fiscal year, if the state placed more money in the budget than was spent.

In recent years, surplus revenue has gone to fund the state's emergency fund, the Rainy Day Fund.

Under the legislation, the Office of Budget and Management would tally the length of center lane miles in each county, calculating a dollar amount to be shared by local communities in all 88 counties.

The funding is then distributed through counties to townships and municipalities for road repairs.

"There is absolutely no reason Ohio needs to add more to the $2.5 billion dollars in the Rainy Day Fund with the condition of our roads," said State Representative John Boccieri of Poland.

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown calls the bill “a common-sense measure to fix our roads and bridges.”