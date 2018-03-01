Bill would use 'rainy day' funds to fix Ohio potholes

The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
The Mahoning County Coroner and Youngstown Police Crime Lab are investigating what appears to be the suicide of a 19-year-old Boardman man who they believe jumped from the roof of the Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown late Wednesday.More >>
The Mahoning County Coroner and Youngstown Police Crime Lab are investigating what appears to be the suicide of a 19-year-old Boardman man who they believe jumped from the roof of the Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown late Wednesday.More >>
The Rich Center for Autism is looking to expand- in order to fill the demand of families across the Valley.More >>
The Rich Center for Autism is looking to expand- in order to fill the demand of families across the Valley.More >>
Since the most recent school shootings that claimed 17 lives in Florida, the federal government is warning parents considering those so-called “bullet-proof” backpacks whose manufacturers claim could protect their children from gunfire.More >>
Since the most recent school shootings that claimed 17 lives in Florida, the federal government is warning parents considering those so-called “bullet-proof” backpacks whose manufacturers claim could protect their children from gunfire.More >>
The Ohio Senate will now consider a bill that would use some of the state's “Rainy Day” money to fix potholes.More >>
The Ohio Senate will now consider a bill that would use some of the state's “Rainy Day” money to fix potholes.More >>
A spokesperson for the Youngstown City School District tells 21 News there will be extra security on duty today at Chaney High School and Rayen Early College following a threat circulated on social media.More >>
A spokesperson for the Youngstown City School District tells 21 News there will be extra security on duty today at Chaney High School and Rayen Early College following a threat circulated on social media.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>