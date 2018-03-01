A soggy Thursday, snow to follow on Friday

Thursday will be a soggy one with rain likely the majority of the day. Highs Thursday will reach the low 50s with lows in the low 30s.

Rain will turn to snow late Thursday into early Friday and snow totals from 1 to 3 inches are possible but mainly on non-paved surfaces.

In addition to all of that, wind gusts as high as 45 mph are possible late Thursday and early Friday with the passage of the next cold front.

Cooler air will follow this weekend but abundant sunshine will help make up for it!

Rain and even more snow are possible through early to middle of next week.