'Bullet-proof' backpacks not certified by government

Since the most recent school shootings that claimed 17 lives in Florida, the federal government is warning parents considering those so-called “bullet-proof” backpacks whose manufacturers claim could protect their children from gunfire.

The U.S. Justice Department issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the National Institute of Justice has never certified, or even tested the backpacks.

The National Institute of Justice is the research, development, and evaluation agency of the Department of Justice.

The statement says the NIJ has never tested nor certified ballistic items, such as backpacks, blankets, or briefcases, other than body armor for law enforcement.

“Marketing that claims NIJ testing or certification for such products is false," said Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley

In recent days, media outlets have repeated misleading statements made by companies about "NIJ certification" of their ballistic backpack products according to O'Malley.

The only ballistic-resistant product that NIJ certifies is law enforcement body armor that meets the requirements of NIJ's Compliance Testing Program, which are then listed on NIJ's Compliant Products List.

Testing body armor involves a technically rigorous test campaign that must be carried out by one of four laboratories that are accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program and approved by NIJ to participate in the testing, according to the Justice Department.