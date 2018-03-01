Youngstown man sentenced to prison for brutal Home Depot beating

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of a brutal beating that left a man hospitalized for a month.

After two days of trial, a Mahoning County jury returned a verdict, finding fifty-seven-year-old Brian Murray guilty of felonious assault.

On Thursday, Murray was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors claim Bryan Murray viciously attacked and beat Gabriel Matthews after the victim walked into the Boardman store in July of 2016.

Matthews was hospitalized with traumatic injuries for a more than a month.

During the trial, the prosecution called three Home Depot employees to the stand and played surveillance video of the beating.

His wife told 21 News that Matthews was in a coma for three weeks and must now take seizure medication as a result of the attack.

According to investigators, the attack was over money that Murray claimed Matthews owed him.