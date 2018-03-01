Youngstown man sentenced to prison for brutal Home Depot beating - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man sentenced to prison for brutal Home Depot beating

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of a brutal beating that left a man hospitalized for a month. 

After two days of trial, a Mahoning County jury returned a verdict, finding fifty-seven-year-old Brian Murray guilty of felonious assault. 

On Thursday, Murray was sentenced to seven years in prison. 

Prosecutors claim Bryan Murray viciously attacked and beat Gabriel Matthews after the victim walked into the Boardman store in July of 2016. 

Matthews was hospitalized with traumatic injuries for a more than a month. 

During the trial, the prosecution called three Home Depot employees to the stand and played surveillance video of the beating. 

His wife told 21 News that Matthews was in a coma for three weeks and must now take seizure medication as a result of the attack. 

According to investigators, the attack was over money that Murray claimed Matthews owed him.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-03-01 19:11:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:33 AM EST2018-03-01 15:33:41 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>

  • Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:21 AM EST2018-03-01 12:21:55 GMT
    (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms