Man orders Warren McDonald's worker to fill Taco Bell bag with cash

Warren police are trying to identify a would-be robber who handed a McDonald's employee a Taco Bell bag and told her to fill it with money.

The robbery attempt happened at the South Street drive-through window on Saturday, but it wasn't reported until Wednesday because the manager thought the employee was joking.

Officers took a look at surveillance video which showed a man wearing a black ski mask walk up to the restaurant and shove the Taco Bell bag through the drive-through window.

According to the employee, the man said “give me all the money”, and lifted up his hoodie as if to suggest he had a weapon.

The employee says as she shut the window and ran away, the would-be robber ran away as well.

The manager working at the time said the employee reported the attempt but was laughing at the time, so she thought she was just kidding.

Police also reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Taco Bell but were unable to find anyone fitting the suspect's description.