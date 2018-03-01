Man orders Warren McDonald's worker to fill Taco Bell bag with c - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man orders Warren McDonald's worker to fill Taco Bell bag with cash

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police are trying to identify a would-be robber who handed a McDonald's employee a Taco Bell bag and told her to fill it with money.

The robbery attempt happened at the South Street drive-through window on Saturday, but it wasn't reported until Wednesday because the manager thought the employee was joking.

Officers took a look at surveillance video which showed a man wearing a black ski mask walk up to the restaurant and shove the Taco Bell bag through the drive-through window.

According to the employee, the man said “give me all the money”, and lifted up his hoodie as if to suggest he had a weapon.

The employee says as she shut the window and ran away, the would-be robber ran away as well.

The manager working at the time said the employee reported the attempt but was laughing at the time, so she thought she was just kidding.

Police also reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Taco Bell but were unable to find anyone fitting the suspect's description.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Agency weighs new rules for climbers' poop on Alaska peak

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-03-01 19:11:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>
    The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:33 AM EST2018-03-01 15:33:41 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>

  • Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Immigration head blames Oakland mayor for 800 missed arrests

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:21 AM EST2018-03-01 12:21:55 GMT
    (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...(Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group via AP). In this Sunday Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf holds a press conference to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area at Fruitvale Village in Oakland, Calif. I...
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest thanks to a warning by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms