Report: Warren man caught on video beating puppy

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man who told police that he was "blind and drunk" is behind bars after he was allegedly caught on camera beating a puppy. 

64-year-old James Shaeffer was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday evening after officers say they were given a video which showed the assault. 

According to a police report, the video was forwarded to officers by a relative of Shaeffer's roommate, after the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League reportedly said that they could not get involved. 

Officers say they watched the video and saw Shaeffer repeatedly punching a small puppy in the head. 

The report says that officers contacted the Dog Warden who agreed that the puppy needed to be removed from the home. 

Police say that when they arrived at Shaeffer's Adams St NW apartment, they found him in an upstairs bedroom asleep. 

According to the report, officers began to handcuff Shaeffer, at which point he woke up and tried to get out of bed. 

Shaeffer reportedly started to fall to the ground and told officers that he was "blind and drunk". 

Officers say they finished handcuffing Shaeffer and began escorting him down the stairs at which point they say he lost his balance again and almost knocked an officer down the stairs. 

The police report says that they put Shaeffer in the back of a cruiser where he repeated that he was blind and went limp. 

An ambulance was reportedly called to the scene, because of Shaeffer's state of intoxication. 

Shaeffer's roommate allegedly told officers on the scene that Shaeffer pulled a gun and screamed at the dog that he was going to kill it. The man reportedly also told officers that Shaeffer threatened to shoot him when he asked him to stop beating the dog. 

According to the report, while being booked into the jail, Shaeffer allegedly said that he was going to sell his house and move because of this incident. Officers say they informed him that cruelty to animals is illegal in every city in the state of Ohio. 

Shaeffer was booked on charges of aggravated menacing and animal cruelty. He appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

He remains in jail on a $12,500 bond. 

