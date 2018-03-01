Zallow prepping for national indoor meet in March

For the third straight year, Chad Zallow will compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

This year's event is at Texas A&M University on March 9.

Zallow will compete in the 60-meter hurdles. His top time of 7.65 seconds set back in December is the fourth fastest qualifying time.

"I'm competing with some of the bigger schools in the country with Alabama and Florida and I'm looking forward to the opportunity, " Zallow said.

The two races are set for 7:55 pm Eastern time and the top two from each heat and the next four fastest times move into the finals March 10.

Last year, Zallow ran a time of 7.72 seconds to place third and earn First Team All-American accolades.

Zallow has loftier goals spanning over the next couple of years. "When the time comes in 2020, I plan on being at the Olympic trials for my shot to be on Team USA."

