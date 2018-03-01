H.S. basketball scores (2/28/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/28/18)

Boys. Basketball Division I Tournament 

Fitch 37 Dover 58 

Massillon Perry 59 Canfield 60 

Hudson 26 Harding 51

East 55 Massillon 60 


WPIAL AAAA Semi-Finals 

Belle Vernon 43 New Castle 63 


Girls' Basketball Division III Tournament 

Waterloo 55 Champion 45

Garfield 39 Newton Falls 41 OT

Brookfield 43 South Range 56

Salem 39 Columbiana 33


Division IV Tournament 

Cuyahoga Heights 40 Bristol 21

Cornerstone Christian 55 Chalker 33

Valley Christian 53 Jackson-Milton 45

Lisbon 42 Western Reserve 34 

Girls' District 10 playoffs 

Sharpsville 50 Northwestern 57

Maplewood, Pa. 35 West Middlesex 71

Seneca 43 Greenville 39

Harborcreek 45 Hickory 39 

Reynolds 47 Cambridge Springs 39 

