Gov. Kasich proposes 'red flag' law, other gun safety changes

Ohio's Governor is proposing a new piece of legislation that would make several changes to the state's gun laws.

During an announcement on Thursday, the Republican Governor John Kasich said he is advocating for a change in the laws at the recommendation of an advisory committee.

Gov. Kasich reportedly created the panel following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas in October.

Kasich said during the announcement that he is hopeful the proposals represent a change that could be supported by both those who want stricter gun laws and those who are passionate about second amendment rights.

The Director of the Department of Public Safety John Born detailed the six proposals that would be encompassed in the law.

The first of those would give Ohio a "red flag" law.

A "red flag" law allows a third party person, a family member, friend, or law enforcement officer to petition a judge to temporarily revoke a person's gun rights if they show warning signs of committing a violent act.

"Red flag" laws are currently up for debate in nearly two-dozen states.

A second facet of the proposed legislation would permanently revoke the rights to firearms for those convicted of domestic violence or similar cases.

According to the National Council Against Domestic Violence, having a gun in the home increases the risk of homicide by at least 500%.

Thirdly, the panel advised a system to close the gap in background checks.

According to Born, the panel wanted a system that would require stricter deadlines and rules for entering information in the background checks systems.

For instance, Born mentioned that the committee specifically mentioned information on warrants being available- and not just convictions.

In addition, the proposal would prohibit firearm purchases for third-parties, except in the case of gifts. According to the announcement, the change would make Ohio mirror federal guidelines that are already in place.

Also in place with federal mandates, the proposed legislation would prohibit the sale of armor piercing ammunition.

Born said that law enforcement faces an enhanced threat when confronted with armor piercing ammunition.

Along a similar vein, the committee also proposed enacting a prohibition against bump stocks and similar weapon accessories.

As the proposals were presented lawmakers said that this is only an initial step.

"We want to make sure we can bring greater safety to state, but not frighten people who believe strongly in their ability to practice 2nd amendment," argued the Governor.

"I am very hopeful that this is a package that is reasonable, will improve gun safety, but doesn't represent hopes and ideas of everybody. But that;'s not what this is about," said Gov. Kasich.

Governor Kasich said, "If we can carry this off, it can be a significant model in other states."

Kasich said that the proposals have been put into a draft piece of legislation and sent to the Ohio House and Senate for consideration.

