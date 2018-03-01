Judge grants Youngstown man 'time served' in 2015 shooting death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge grants Youngstown man 'time served' in 2015 shooting death

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Jawon Hymes Jawon Hymes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Mahoning County Judge has ruled that a Youngstown man has spent enough time in jail, after allegedly cooperating as the getaway driver in a 2015 murder case. 

Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced 27-year-old Jawon Hymes to time served on Thursday. 

Hymes, who was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on November 25, 2015. 

Nearly two years later he entered an "Alford plea" to one charge of felonious assault. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while admitting that there is enough evidence that a jury could potentially find them guilty.

The charges were filed in connection with the death of 33-year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in November of 2015.

Four other people were injured during the shooting.

Hymes is still being held in jail on unrelated federal charges. 
 

