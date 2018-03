After a very windy and snowy night, conditions will slowly improve on Friday. Friday will be blustery and cold all day but the snow showers will wind down by midday in most spots. We are expecting a calmer weekend with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. A gusty breeze will still be found at times on Saturday.

A mild and generally sunny start to the new work week is in the forecast for Monday. Colder air is set to return during the second half of next week.