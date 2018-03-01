Niles firefighters dodge roof leaks at fire station

The last thing Niles needs right now is more rain. It could mean more problems at the downtown fire station where the roof is leaking like a sieve.

Inside the East State Street fire station smells like a damp basement.

There are ceiling leaks in every room.

Plastic sheets are used to try and keep water off the beds where firefighters sleep.

Buckets are everywhere, including the dining area where fire personnel eats.

More sheeting and buckets catch leaks in the day room where firefighters relax between calls.

The building is getting a new roof, but the Mayor says the problem is due to past neglect.

"We've had problems with that roof on both sides for many years and nobody ever did anything about it, that's why it's in the condition it is now," said Mayor Thomas Scarnechia.

Work on fixing the roof started back in December, but the leaks have only gotten worse. Multiple cracks in the ceiling and walls show that the forty-year-old building also has structural problems.



Portable fans are helping to control the heat in the station's computer room because the rooftop air conditioner is out of service.

The city is replacing roofs on all city buildings and the Mayor says the work is expected to completed by April 9th.



"We're hoping, we've got our fingers crossed and even saying little prayers that everything goes well and the weather helps us," Scarnechia said.



The immediate forecast does not look promising.