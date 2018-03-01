Blast of Winter Weather Then Calmer Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a rainy Thursday, an abrupt return of wintry weather is in store for Thursday night and Friday morning. The surge of colder air will be accompanied by strong winds for a time; gusts could top 50 mph. Snow accumulations of several inches can occur in parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties, while lower totals are expected in areas closer to routes 224 and 30. The strong winds and heavy, wet snow following a very wet period for our region will increase the possibility of weakened trees falling and power outages.

Friday will be blustery and cold all day but the snow showers will wind down by midday in most spots. We are expecting a calmer weekend with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. A mild and generally sunny start to the new work week is in the forecast for Monday.