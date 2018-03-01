New Castle police search for suspect vehicle in armed home invasion

The New Castle Police Department is asking the community for help to find a car that could be connected to an armed home invasion last August.

According to New Castle Police, officers believe a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was involved with the invasion.

Police say three suspects, armed with handguns, entered a home on E. Division Street on August 29th.

According to officials, a juvenile was home at the time while the suspects attempted to steal things from the house.

Officers are now asking anyone with information about the Blazer to come forward.

Posting to their social media account, the police department says they believe the Blazer is either white, silver or gray.

According to the department, they have made several attempts to have a surveillance photo of the vehicle enhanced, but with no luck.

Now they're reaching out hoping that someone will recognize the vehicle.

New Castle's Police Department is asking anyone with information to call, 724-656-3587 or leave a tip at www.newcastlepd.com.

