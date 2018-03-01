YPD investigating after truck barrels into South Side home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police Traffic Investigators are looking into what caused a truck to slam into another vehicle and then flip over into a home. 

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday officers were called out for reports of a car into a home on Old Furnace Road near the intersection of Bear's Den Road.  

Witnesses on the scene tell 21 News that a white truck was speeding down Old Furnace Road and struck an SUV. 

Neighbors say the truck then veered off the road, drove through several yards, before flipping over and landing in a home. 

Crews on the scene say the home appeared to have heavy structural damage where it was hit by the truck. The SUV also appeared to be heavily damaged. 

Police on the scene would not say whether anyone was in the home when the accident happened. 

Officials did say that the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

Officers on the scene say they are still investigating the official cause of the crash. 
 

