YPD investigating after truck barrels into West Side home

The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
In the course of fewer than four hours, two members of the Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission have resigned their positions.More >>
Four Valley residents are facing charges after a prostitution sting in Austintown on Thursday.More >>
The Youngstown Police Chief will remain with the department through the new administration.More >>
Detectives are trying to find out who shot a man on Youngstown's East Side early Friday.More >>
A firefighter and EMT in two different Valley communities is behind bars in the Mahoning County Jail- after a nearly month-long investigation into accusations that he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
