Some Instant Pot multicookers sold at Walmart recalled over fire hazard

A manufacturer is recalling a multi-cooker sold exclusively at Walmart stores due to concerns that the unit may overheat.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Double Insight is recalling its Gem 65 8-in-1 multi-cooker because of a fire hazard.

Double Insight has received 107 reports of overheating, five resulting in minor property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicookers, a multifunctional, programmable cooking appliance, which includes the functions of roasting, baking, stewing, slow cooking, rice cooking, searing/sautéing, steaming and food warming. Instant Pot is printed on the front of the multicookers. Gem 65 8-in-1 and a batch code of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 are printed on the rating label on the underside of the product.

About 104,000 of the cookers were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80.

Those who have purchased the cookers are being advised to immediately stop using them, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.

Consumers may contact Double Insight toll-free at 888-891-1473 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at www.instantpot.com and click on “Product Recall” or visit www.gemmulticooker.com for more information.