Ohio legislators consider two new laws to fight drugs

The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
Getting busted with the powerful opiate fentanyl may soon come with a stricter prison sentence. The proposed legislation that is now on the governor's desk is one of two new efforts by Ohio lawmakers to fight the drug epidemic.More >>
Getting busted with the powerful opiate fentanyl may soon come with a stricter prison sentence. The proposed legislation that is now on the governor's desk is one of two new efforts by Ohio lawmakers to fight the drug epidemic.More >>
Committee members voted 59-8 to keep the festival in Warren.More >>
Committee members voted 59-8 to keep the festival in Warren.More >>
A manufacturer is recalling a multi-cooker sold exclusively at Walmart stores due to concerns that the unit may overheat.More >>
A manufacturer is recalling a multi-cooker sold exclusively at Walmart stores due to concerns that the unit may overheat.More >>
Ohio's Governor is proposing a new piece of legislation that would make several changes to the state's gun laws.More >>
Ohio's Governor is proposing a new piece of legislation that would make several changes to the state's gun laws.More >>
Alliance Police are on the lookout for two women they say are making the art of theft their career.More >>
Alliance Police are on the lookout for two women they say are making the art of theft their career.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
Police say they're investigating a potential hazing incident by a sorority at the University of Pittsburgh, and the school has suspended the chapter.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>
A Cleveland Emergency Medical Services dispatcher and supervisor have been suspended for refusing to send an ambulance to a man who was shot 16 times and drove across the city line.More >>