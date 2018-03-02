FirstEnergy not sure when power will be back on for thousands

If you woke up this morning and the electricity was on, consider yourself fortunate. At around 2 am Friday people at fifteen thousand homes and businesses in the Valley weren't so lucky.

First Energy crews are working to repair widespread outages, mostly due to wind damage in Mahoning Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

As of 3:30 am, the utility was still reporting five-thousand customers in the dark.

Outages

Mercer County 1,967

Trumbull County 2,026

Mahoning County 683

Columbiana County 338

Because the damage is so extensive, FirstEnergy is not providing an estimated time when power will be back on.

The further north you travel, the more extensive the damage.

14,530 outages were reported in Ashtabula County. That's more than one-fourth of the county.