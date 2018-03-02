FirstEnergy still working to restore power to hundreds in Valley

If you woke up this morning and the electricity was on, consider yourself fortunate. At around 2 am Friday people at fifteen thousand homes and businesses in the Valley weren't so lucky.

First Energy crews are working to repair widespread outages, mostly due to wind damage in Mahoning Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

As of 9:30 am, the utility was still reporting 2,300 customers without electricity.

Outages:

Mercer County 782

Trumbull County 1,079

Mahoning County 319

Columbiana County 130

Because the damage is so extensive, FirstEnergy is not providing an estimated time when power will be back on.

The further north you travel, the more extensive the damage.

14,530 outages were reported in Ashtabula County at 4 am. That's more than one-fourth of the county.