Ramp from 711 to 680 open again in Youngstown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A crew from the Ohio Department of Transportation is worked overnight to re-open a busy highway ramp in Youngstown.

ODOT announced Thursday night that it had closed the Cleveland ramp from 7-11 southbound to I-680 northbound due to flooding.

At 4 am Friday workers were still trying to pump water off the ramp.

By 4:30 am, ODOT said they had removed the barricades and the ramp was open again.

