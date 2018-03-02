Morning commuters dealing with wind damage, winter weather

You might want to leave for work a little earlier today, especially if you live in Trumbull or Mercer Counties.

High winds overnight knocked down trees and wires overnight, closing some roads.

Crews from road and fire departments have been out all night trying to remove debris from roads and highways.

At 6:30 am Struthers Police said that a tree brought down a tree and wires onto Lowellville Road, closing the highway from Struthers to Lowellville.

Road crews were waiting for Ohio Edison to remove the wires so they could clear the debris.

The National Weather Service reported that a utility line was down on East Reynolds Avenue in New Castle.

Trees were down in East Palestine and on Summit Road in Greenville.

There are several school closings and delays in Trumbull and Mercer Counties.

You can see a list of school adjustments here.

A high wind warning is in effect in Mercer County until 10 am.

The heaviest damage is being reported in the northern counties, and that's where the wintery road conditions become an issue.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Trumbull and Mercer Counties,

The Mercer County advisory is in effect until 4 pm where another one to three inches of snow is expected.

The Trumbull County advisory expires at 10 am.

Drivers in both counties are being advised to expect slippery conditions.

The latest information on power outages may be found here.