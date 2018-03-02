Fitch student charged with carrying concealed weapon

The student said he forgot about the box cutter

An Austintown Fitch High School eleventh grader has been charged even though he told authorities he forgot about the box cutter that fell out of his backpack last week.

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Sims is scheduled to appear in court next week to answer a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police charged Sims after a teacher says she saw a box cutter fall out to the floor near the school's auditorium last Friday.

That was the same day that police were called to the campus to deal with lockdowns at two buildings and concerned parents and relatives who flocked to the schools, hoping to pick up students.

Because police were so busy they told Sims to go home for the day but told him that charges and school discipline could be coming.

Although Sims says he uses the box cutter at work and forgot it was in his backpack, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the Fitch High School Student Handbook, weapons violations may result in an expulsion of up to one full year.