Friday started off with highs winds, a blast of snow, and even downed trees, power lines, and widespread power outages.

Snow will taper to flurries by noon and the afternoon will feature limited sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

This weekend will feature a mostly sunny sky both days but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Rain and even snow are back in the forecast after Wednesday.