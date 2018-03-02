Route 11 northbound open again in Trumbull County

State Route 11 is open again in Trumbull County after an accident has shut down northbound traffic Friday morning.

At 8:30 am Friday, State Troopers said crews are trying to pull out a semi-tractor trailer that slid off the road in Wayne Township, Ashtabula County.

Northbound traffic on Route 11 is was shut down between Route 87 and US 322 until the truck could be moved at around 9 am.