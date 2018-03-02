Report recounts story of Boardman rape victim

Boardman police are asking the public to help them find a man suspected of dragging and raping a woman after she took out the trash.

Detectives are circulating an artist's rendering of the suspect who they say sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman behind the Boulevard Club Apartments.

The woman told officers that around 10 pm on February 23, she was walking back to the building when a man grabbed her in a chokehold.

She says the man dragged her into a wooded area and threw her to the ground.

According to the report, he pushed her face into the muddy ground with one hand and pulled her pants off with the other hand.

When the attacker removed his hand from her mouth, the woman yelled so loudly, neighbors in the apartment heard her scream and called 911.

The suspect ran away toward the nearby Camelot Lanes on Route 224.

The victim was taken to the hospital where police collected DNA and other possible evidence.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5' 10” to 6 ' tall, 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

She tells investigators that she believes she could identify the attacker if she saw him again.

Anyone with information about the crime, or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Greg Stepuck at 330-729-2085.