Methodist Road in Mercer County remains closed after flooding

OIL CITY, Pa. -

The following state roads in PennDOT’s northwest region are closed to through traffic due to weather-related events.

Forest County:

·         Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township, Forest County due to flooding.

Mercer County:

·         Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Route 358 in Hempfield Township to Kennard Road in Sugar Grove Township due to flooding.

Venango County:

·         Route 3008 (Kennerdell Road) from Old Lisbon Road in Clinton Township to Main Street in Rockland Township due to a downed tree.

·         Route 3016 (Big Bend Road) from Highlands Road to Riviera Road in Scrubgrass Township due to a downed tree.

·         Route 4001 (Two Mile Run Road) in Sugarcreek Borough from the intersection with Route 62 to the intersection with Warren Road, due to downed trees in wires.

Roads that have been opened since the last update include:

Crawford County:
·         Route 99 from Benson Road in Venango Township to Plum Street in Edinboro Borough in Erie County.?


Forest County:

·         Route 666 from Creek Road to Mayburg Road in Kingsley Township.

Warren County:
·         Route 62 from Red House Hill Road to Hill Drive in Limestone Township.
 

