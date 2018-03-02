Former assistant at Mahoning High School sentenced

A former instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child endangering.

Eric Ratliff, 51, was indicted in October after authorities say he punished his grandson by tying him to a pole and whipping him with a belt or cord.

Ratliff pleaded guilty in October to one of the two child endangering counts handed up by the Mahoning County Grand Jury.

Ratliff is also a former corrections officer at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center (JJC). His employment there was terminated in August.

The incident did not happen on school grounds or at the JJC and did not involve children from either location.