Beloit firefighter facing 19 charges of alleged sexual contact with 13-year-old girl

Sebring Village Prosecutor says the firefighter has been placed on leave

A firefighter and EMT in two different Valley communities is behind bars in the Mahoning County Jail- after a nearly month-long investigation into accusations that he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.

Twenty-seven-year-old Travis Dick was arrested Thursday on 19 different charges related to allegations that he had sexual contact with a teenaged girl.

According to a report, the teenage victim reported to Stark County Children Services on February 9th.

Sebring Police say they then launched an investigation into the matter.

During an interview with police, Dick allegedly told investigators that there was physical contact between him and a juvenile girl.

According to the report, Dick admitted that the contact "could be viewed as inappropriate".

During the course of the investigation, a police report states that officers went through Dick's phone and found conversations in which Dick allegedly tried to pressure a teen to send him photos while she was in the shower.

The report also states that Dick "pressured" the victim to send illicit photos to another male as well.

According to police, Dick admitted to sending pictures of two juvenile females via Facebook messenger.

Police say that Dick also had videos on his phone depicting acts of bestiality, and searches on pornographic websites for "incest".

The Sebring Village Prosecutor Theresa Tolson, w says when she became aware of the case she immediately contacted the chiefs of Beloit and Newton Falls Fire Departments- both of which employed Dick as a firefighter and emergency medical technician.

Tolson said that Dick had been responding to medical and fire calls in both locations.

According to Tolson, Beloit Fire Department's Chief Larry Barnett immediately placed Dick on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Prosecutor Tolson said she also suggested the same to the Newton Falls.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief Doug Theobald says that Dick was placed on administrative leave last week after he was served a search warrant while in Newton Falls.

Chief Theobald says that during a meeting of the Joint Fire District Board on Tuesday, Dick was terminated from his position with the department because he was still on a one year probationary period with the department.

Theobald told 21 news that Dick began running medical and fire calls for Newton Falls in the fall of 2017.

Dick is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail on a $28,000 bond- he faces two felony charges of importuning, two felony charges of disseminating material harmful to a juvenile, eleven misdemeanor charges of disseminating material harmful to a juvenile, two charges of the attempted illegal use of minor nudity, one charge of sexual imposition.

