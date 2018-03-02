Youngstown police chief to stay under new administration

The Youngstown Police Chief will remain with the department through the new administration.

In an announcement Friday, newly elected Mayor Jamael Tito Brown announced that he will retain Chief Robin lees as the head of the police force.

According to a release, Lees has served as police chief since 2014.

Prior to serving as chief of police, Lees served on the department from 1978-2011.

Mayor Brown says that Lees also served in the U.S. Army Military police.

The announcement from the Mayor's office says "The depth of his knowledge and experience is beneficial to the Youngstown Police Department, City Hall, and Youngstown as a whole."

Mayor Brown says the next round of open positions will be announced soon.