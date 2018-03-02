H.S. basketball scores (3/1/18)

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Stephanie Mavunga added 18 and No. 13 Ohio State cruised into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year with an 82-57 quarterfinal win over Rutgers on Friday.

For the second straight year, Youngstown State and Cleveland State play in the first round of the Horizon League men's basketball tournament.

J.J. Redick scored 22 points, Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers delivered an in-person sales pitch to LeBron James by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97 on Thursday night to end an...

David Krejci had his fourth career hat trick, David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins had their highest-scoring game since 2012 on Thursday night, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4.

For the third straight year, Chad Zallow will compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, Agua Caliente Clippers' J.J. O'Brien (22) looks for an outlet as Erie BayHawks' Andrew White (4) defends during the first quarter of an NBA G-Leagu...

The cracked facade of college basketball appears to be crumbling but there are few well-thought out ideas among the shouts to blow up a failing system: Get rid of one-and-done. More >>