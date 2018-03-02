Penguins meet Vikings in Horizon League Tournament

For the second straight year, Youngstown State and Cleveland State play in the first round of the Horizon League men's basketball tournament.

It's the second time they'll play against each other in less than a week and despite losing in double overtime to the Vikings the Penguins are ready to go.

Jaylen Benton said, "We're all prepared mentally. We know that the tournament is like a new season and we're zero and zero. So everything in the past is behind us."

It's no secret the Penguins are counting on senior Cameron Morse to lead the way. In their six conference wins, Morse was the leading scorer five times.

"It's going to be hard for any team to hold Cam down, he's just a scorer. So I really don't hit the panic button. I try to think at halftime, how can I get him another shot. What can I do to put him in a better situation to get him a better look," said Coach Jerrod Calhoun.

There's plenty of motivation playing Cleveland State again since they just beat the Red and White.

Calhoun said, " I don't think anybody likes losing in general, I despise it. But I think also when you're facing that same team the very next game. This will be the first time all year we'll have that opportunity."

The odds are stacked against them, but the Penguins are hoping for a repeat of last year when they pulled off the unexpected win.

"March Madness is all about upsets, that's what people want to see. That's what they saw last year when we went to this tournament. You know we beat one of the host schools, Oakland in Detroit." said Calhoun

The Penguins and Vikings tip off at 8 pm on Friday with the winner advancing to top-seeded Northern Kentucky on Saturday.