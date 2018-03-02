Penguins meet Vikings in Horizon League Tournament

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Stephanie Mavunga added 18 and No. 13 Ohio State cruised into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year with an 82-57 quarterfinal win over Rutgers...More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Stephanie Mavunga added 18 and No. 13 Ohio State cruised into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals for the fifth straight year with an 82-57 quarterfinal win over Rutgers on Friday.More >>
For the second straight year, Youngstown State and Cleveland State play in the first round of the Horizon League men's basketball tournament.More >>
J.J. Redick scored 22 points, Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers delivered an in-person sales pitch to LeBron James by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97 on Thursday night to end an...More >>
David Krejci had his fourth career hat trick, David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins had their highest-scoring game since 2012 on Thursday night, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4.More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, March 1, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 28, 2018.More >>
For the third straight year, Chad Zallow will compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.More >>
Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten and the Buckeyes' Chris Holtmann is coach of the year.More >>