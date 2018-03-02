Four arrested during Austintown prostitution sting

Four Valley residents are facing charges after a prostitution sting in Austintown on Thursday.

Austintown police say officers began investigating a posting on a website used for "escort services".

According to police, officers found an advertisement for services with a local phone number.

Police say they contacted the number on the ad, they say they inquired about what $200 would get them.

A report says the woman responded that it would be enough for oral and vaginal sex. The woman then allegedly agreed to meet officers at a motel on Seventy Six Drive.

Officers say several hours later they met the woman, identified as 32-year-old Deanna Beeson at the motel. The report says that officer identified themselves and arrested Beeson on charges of soliciting.

While they were handcuffing her, officers say they found a crack pipe, push rods, a cut straw, and condoms.

While Beeson was being arrested inside the motel, additional police outside stopped the car that allegedly dropped Beeson off.

A report says that 3 males were inside the car. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Robert Marshall, allegedly told officers that he knew Beeson was meeting "some guy".

Marshall also reportedly told police that Beeson had offered to pay him for a ride.

Meanwhile, a report says that one of the passengers in the car, 43-year-old Thomas Smart, was seen moving erratically and attempting to hide something.

Police say they removed Smart from the vehicle and searched the area with a K-9.

A report says that the search turned up a glass pipe used for meth where Smart had been sitting.

Officers also say that during the search they found used syringes in the front passenger seat, where 33-year-old Jeremy Lovett had allegedly been seated.

According to the incident report, Lovett was searched as well and found to have methamphetamine and fentanyl in a jacket pocket.

Officers say the two syringes were collected as evidence, one containing a clear liquid, and one containing a bluish liquid, and will be tested.

Beeson faces charges of soliciting, drug paraphernalia, and possession of criminal tools.

Marshal has been charged with promoting prostitution and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Smart faces one charge of drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Lovett faces falsification, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments, and two felony charges of drug abuse.

All four of the suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, March 5th.

