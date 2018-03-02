Lamb pounds Saccone in fundraising in US House race - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lamb pounds Saccone in fundraising in US House race



By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democrat Conor Lamb is pounding his Republican opponent Rick Saccone in fundraising ahead of March 13's special election for a vacant U.S. House seat in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Lamb reported raising more than $3.3 million in the first 52 days of 2018, almost five times the $703,000 Saccone reported. Lamb spent most of it, leaving him $837,000 in cash heading into the final three weeks of the race. That's more than twice as much as the $303,000 Saccone is reporting.

The race is seen as a test of Republican strength ahead of 2018's mid-term elections when Democrats are trying to recapture the U.S. House. President Donald Trump won the congressional district easily in 2016, but polls show the race is neck-and-neck.

Republican and Trump-aligned groups are pouring millions into the race.

