Lamb pounds Saccone in fundraising in US House race

The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times.More >>
After a few days of temperatures in the 50's and 60's, the first day of meteorological spring, march first, ended with damaging winds and snow. The amount snow accumulation varied greatly across the valley. Roy Burns, owner of M.R. Lawn Care and Snow Removal, commented on how isolated the snow was as he drove through Trumbull County. "They got like 4-5" of snow in places", says burn as he finishes plowing a parking lot in Courtland, "and then War...More >>
After a few days of temperatures in the 50's and 60's, the first day of meteorological spring, march first, ended with damaging winds and snow. The amount snow accumulation varied greatly across the valley. Roy Burns, owner of M.R. Lawn Care and Snow Removal, commented on how isolated the snow was as he drove through Trumbull County. "They got like 4-5" of snow in places", says burn as he finishes plowing a parking lot in Courtland, "and then War...More >>
In the course of fewer than four hours, two members of the Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission have resigned their positions.More >>
In the course of fewer than four hours, two members of the Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission have resigned their positions.More >>
The following state roads in PennDOT’s northwest region are closed to through traffic due to weather-related events.More >>
The following state roads in PennDOT’s northwest region are closed to through traffic due to weather-related events.More >>
A teenaged girl is facing charges after allegedly creating a threatening social media post last weekend.More >>
A teenaged girl is facing charges after allegedly creating a threatening social media post last weekend.More >>
A state spending bill, currently waiting on approval legislators, would bring $250,000 to the county for the purchase of a full-body scanner.More >>
A state spending bill, currently waiting on approval legislators, would bring $250,000 to the county for the purchase of a full-body scanner.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
County health departments in Central Ohio have linked dairy calves brought to the region for youth 4-H projects to an outbreak of a parasitic illness in nearly two dozen people thus far.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A former central Ohio city employee who authorities say stole more than $500,000 in city pool admission fees has been indicted on theft and other charges.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor to resign after his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.More >>
Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor convicted on dozens of corruption charges to resign.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania mother of two intentionally set her house on fire with her children still inside.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Police say all six occupants, ranging in age from 12 to 25, were thrown from a vehicle that rolled over several times in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at amid the pumps at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at a gas station in Allentown left two men dead and a third in critical condition.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>
Pennsylvania election officials say there's no evidence to back up a claim that more than 100,000 noncitizen immigrants had been registered to vote in the state.More >>