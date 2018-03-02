Man sentenced for illegally transporting protected snakes

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A man who illegally collected endangered snakes and shipped them to his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years' probation.

Federal prosecutors say William Carl Bartlett was also ordered Thursday to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 300 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Bartlett, a collector of snakes and other reptiles, took two kingsnakes from the Outer Banks of North Carolina in violation of that state's laws and brought them to Connecticut to breed. In July 2012, he shipped 10 kingsnakes via overnight courier to a person in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say he also collected five coastal plain milk snakes in Maryland in 2015 in violation of state law and brought them to Connecticut.

Bartlett formerly lived in Cheshire, Connecticut, but now lives in Eastpoint, Florida.

