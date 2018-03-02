Intestinal illness linked to calves sold to kids for 4-H

High school is a major milestone in a teen's life.More >>
Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.More >>
If you're unlucky enough to come down with the flu, you can blame your own body for your fever, cough, muscle aches and head-to-toe distress, experts say.More >>
Truckers and others who are routinely exposed to diesel fumes while on the job might face a greater chance of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a new study suggests.More >>
If you think that "vaping" is a safe alternative to smoking, new research suggests you might be inadvertently inhaling unsafe levels of toxic metals.More >>
There may be a link between asthma in women and changes in levels of female hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, researchers report.More >>
U.S. veterans who had close calls with bomb blasts during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq are now having memory problems, a new study has found.More >>
The number of uninsured American adults held steady at about 13 percent in 2017, but many more insured Americans are being presented with high deductibles, new research shows.More >>
A type 2 diabetes diagnosis that comes early in life carries a deadly load of health risks, new research shows.More >>
Women don't need to have blocked arteries to experience a heart attack, a new study points out.More >>
