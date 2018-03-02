Bill would require drivers to move over for garbage trucks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bill would require drivers to move over for garbage trucks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House will consider legislation giving garbage trucks "move-over" protections in place for emergency vehicles.

A bill expanding those protections was approved by a House committee Wednesday and now moves to the full House. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in October.

The bill would require drivers on multilane roads to move at least one lane away from garbage trucks and must slow down while passing if they can't change lanes.

The National Waste and Recycling Association says garbage trucks can make 600 to 900 stops a day. The organization says similar legislation has been approved in 16 states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New York and West Virginia.

The Dayton Daily News rep orts penalties would be a misdemeanor moving violation with a maximum fine of $300.

