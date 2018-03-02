More than 131,000 issued concealed carry licenses in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's attorney general says more than 131,000 residents were issued licenses last year to carry concealed weapons.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says there were 77,281 new permits issued and 54,064 renewals.

The Dayton Daily News reports the total amount of permits issued in 2017 was down 34 percent compared to the record number of 158,000 in 2016. Last year's numbers were also below the five-year average.

Permit holders can bring their weapons to bars and restaurants, day care centers and college campuses where guns are allowed.

Ohio law requires permit holders to complete eight hours of training.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

